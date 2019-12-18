UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A jury found Sean Urbanski guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday in the May 2017 killing of 23-year-old Richard Collins, III. Collins was days from graduating from Bowie State University when he was killed.
Urbanski, 24, fatally stabbed Collins at a bus stop on the University of Maryland’s campus.
Jurors found the killing was premeditated.
The Prince George’s County judge presiding over Urbanski’s trial agreed Tuesday to dismiss a hate crime charge against the former University of Maryland student. Circuit Court Judge Lawrence Hill Jr. ruled prosecutors didn’t meet their legal burden of showing that racial hatred motivated Urbanski to stab Collins.
However, on Wednesday prosecutors still brought up the racist memes and Urbanski’s membership in the Alt Reich Nation Facebook group during closing arguments.
“He dehumanized blacks by poisoning his mind,” said Prosecutor Johnathon Church. “He dehumanized them and made them lesser than himself, which made it easy to drive that knife into Collins’ chest.”
A prosecutor has said a toxic mixture of alcohol and racist propaganda emboldened Urbanski to act on his hatred of black people. Urbanski had saved at least six photographs of racist memes on his cellphone and liked a Facebook group called “Alt-Reich: Nation,” according to prosecutors.
But defense attorney John McKenna disagreed.
“The poison wasn’t hatred. It was alcohol, “McKenna said. “He committed a crime he could barely remember and that he regrets. …Not a single person took the stand and said this was a crime based on race.”
“I’m sorry our client got so drunk he took somebody’s life,” McKenna said. He ended by telling by the jury, “I’m going to ask you to return a verdict of guilty—of second-degree murder.”
This carries a maximum life sentence without parole. Sentencing is scheduled for April 16.
Prosecutors will seek the maximum sentence in the case.