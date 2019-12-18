



After a violent Tuesday, where 10 people were shot, 3 of whom were killed, there was a double shooting Wednesday morning.

Officers responded to the 2400 block of Wilgrey Court around 8:15 a.m. for a reported shooting and found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to their torso and face. Both are in serious, but stable condition.

10 People Shot Tuesday In Baltimore, 3 Fatally, Police Say

According to police, Tuesday was a violent day with the last shooting reported at 9:50 p.m. in the area of Catherine Street and Wilkens Avenue. That’s where they found an 18-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to his right hip. The victim is in serious by stable condition at an area hospital.

“Tonight’s shootings remind us that the horrific violence devastating our communities can affect all of us,” Council President Brandon Scott. “Each loss of life is traumatic. One shooting is too many. We have to come together as a city.”

Five shootings happened within hours Tuesday afternoon.

A 26-year-old man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the 4600 block of Marble Hall Road around 1:45 p.m., one of three shootings in northeast Baltimore in under three hours.

Another shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. in the 3000 block of Southern Avenue in northeast Baltimore.

Officers called to the scene found 18-year-old Keontay Porter with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

Less than an hour later, police were called to the 1100 block of East 25th Street for a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 33-year-old Sean Davis with gunshot wounds to his head and torso.

He was taken to the hospital where he also later died.

Another man was shot and killed in broad daylight.

Around 12:05 p.m., officers were called to the 1000 block of Madison Street near Latrobe Homes for a reported shooting. There they found 26-year-old David Wilson in the 900 block of Webb Court with gunshot wounds to his body. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

With 13 days left in 2019, there have been 330 homicides in Baltimore so far this year and 743 non-fatal shootings.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.