Look at that sun. Currently in my mind, the Electric Light Orchestra’s, “Mr. Blue Sky” is on autoplay.
Finally clear skies! As for the celebration, not so fast. We do have a cold front that will slide by this afternoon.
A pretty good shot of cold air coming. Guidance is pretty consistent on its discussion of probable snow flurries around for a couple of hours this afternoon. No big deal.
What will get your attention is the 21° overnight low and temps tomorrow just in the 30’s. As we have been discussing the chill down is only a 36-hour deal then we “mild up” into the weekend, and “warm-up” early next week.
The past two days have reminded me of the NOAA forecast for a relatively but not totally mildish Winter. Mild temps in the first three months of the year usually comes with clouds here in the Mid-Atlantic.
So the question is will your trade gray, and at times crud, for mild as opposed to the Northwest cold? Just something to think about. (Those flurries this afternoon may sway the vote I am thinking!)
