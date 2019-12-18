BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson continues to have an unprecedented season. But despite all the accolades, he continues to stay humble, always pointing out what he could have done better and where he’d like to help the Ravens go.
During a press conference with the team Wednesday, WJZ’s Sports Director Mark Viviano asked Jackson what keeps him humble.
“Is there something or someone that keeps you humble?” Viviano asked.
“The Lord,” Jackson said without hesitation. “The Lord.”
“I give him all his praise, the Lord, the honor,” he added. “Because you know what I am — I could have been doing anything you know.”
"What keeps you humble, @Lj_era8?" pic.twitter.com/SJRN6VB1JO
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) December 18, 2019
“It’s crazy. I be thinking about it. Talking to him through the day,” Jackson said. “I appreciate you. Thank you.”
“Because when you feel like you’re bigger than the Lord…it go away,” he said. “You know you gotta let him know that he the reason you have that much [success]”
He also said his family and teammates and coaching staff keep him going.