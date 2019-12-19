BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson has created a frenzy not only here in Baltimore, but around the country.
Even legendary actor Al Pacino has taken note of the Ravens quarterback — and he called him “inspiring” in a recent interview with “The Ringer” about “Any Given Sunday.”
“I watch this guy Lamar Jackson. There are occasionally these players that are inspiring because you can see the game that they play is a game, and you can actually sense the joy they have in what they do. That’s inspiring,” Pacino said to The Ringer.
“Watching Lamar Jackson is an inspiration to actors. Finding that pocket, finding, where is that joy that gets under you and brings you out?” Pacino continued. “The freedom to let go of the conscious, and get it to the unconscious and fly like he does?”
Jackson and the Ravens are coming off a 10-game winning streak. They face the Browns at 1 p.m. on Sunday.