BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Lamar Jackson has created a frenzy not only here in Baltimore, but around the country.

Even legendary actor Al Pacino has taken note of the Ravens quarterback — and he called him “inspiring” in a recent interview with “The Ringer” about “Any Given Sunday.”

“I watch this guy Lamar Jackson. There are occasionally these players that are inspiring because you can see the game that they play is a game, and you can actually sense the joy they have in what they do. That’s inspiring,” Pacino said to The Ringer.

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 12: Quarterback Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the game against the New York Jets at M&T Bank Stadium on December 12, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

“Watching Lamar Jackson is an inspiration to actors. Finding that pocket, finding, where is that joy that gets under you and brings you out?” Pacino continued. “The freedom to let go of the conscious, and get it to the unconscious and fly like he does?”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 05: Al Pacino attends the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Jackson and the Ravens are coming off a 10-game winning streak. They face the Browns at 1 p.m. on Sunday.

 

 

