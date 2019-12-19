BROOKLYN, Md. (WJZ) — A man has been charged with attempted murder and arson in a fire that sent his ex-girlfriend and their young son to the hospital in July in Brooklyn, the Anne Arundel County Fire Department said Thursday.
Antonio Jameson Wright, Jr., is charged with arson, attempted first-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, harassment, telephone misuse, violation of release conditions, malicious destruction of property and second-degree malicious burning in the July 5th blaze.
Officials said the fire broke out in the early morning hours in a rowhome in the 400 block of Fifth Avenue. Firefighters found smoke coming from the front and middle of the home and quickly put out the fire, which began in the basement.
Investigators later determined the fire was intentionally set and charged Wright with starting it.
The fire sent Wright’s 27-year-old ex-girlfriend and the pair’s four-year-old son to the hospital due to smoke inhalation.
The blaze reportedly caused $130,000 in damage.