BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore Department of Public Works supervisor was indicted Wednesday on federal extortion and gun charges after officials said he used city resources to install services for private developers and residents without applying for city permits or paying city fees.
Ronald Maurice Smith, 46, of Baltimore, is also accused of personally enriching himself by using city employees, equipment and materials to install water, sewer and fire lines for lower prices than city-approved contractors and not installing water meters at some of the sites.
Another man, Philip Michael Loverde, 38, of Glen Burnie, was also charged with extortion in the case. The justice department said he is a co-owner of All Service Plumbing and Drain Cleaning and All Service Plumbing and Heating and would use his company to submit false invoices to the property owner or developer when Smith and city crews performed the work.
Loverde would then cash the checks and give the money to Smith, the indictment said. In total, Smith earned at least $64,000 from the scheme between January 2016 and February 2016.
Both Smith and Loverde could face a maximum of 20 years in prison for extortion; Smith could face up to an additional 10 years for being a felon in possession of a firearm. the justice department said.