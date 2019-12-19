GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WJZ) — Anne Arundel County police are investigating after a man allegedly made a bomb threat and attempted to rob a Popeye’s Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to the Popeye’s located at 7009 Ritchie Highway in Glen Burnie at 11:10 a.m. for reports of a bomb threat.
The employee said the man entered the restaurant, displayed a note indicating he had a bomb and demanded money.
When the employee did not comply, the man left the restaurant on foot towards Crain Hwy, where he was found by an off-duty officer and identified by the employee, police said.
Police searched the man and did not find him in possession of an explosive device.
Brian Andre Williams, 44, of Glen Burnie was arrested and taken to Northern District for processing.
Williams is charged with robbery, armed robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, the threat of mass violence, arson threat, and reckless endangerment.
