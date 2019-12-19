Comments
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — A serial peeping tom suspect in College Park is being held without bail.
Aaron Nysus was arrested last week and is accused of breaking into student apartments and watching people sleep.
37-Year-Old Facing Peeping Tom Charges, Linked To Burglaries, Police Say
He was released, but then was arrested Wednesday, for doing the same thing at a sorority house.
He’s charged in at least five peeping tom cases dating back to October.