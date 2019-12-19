Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — The E. coli outbreak linked to romaine lettuce is still ongoing, according to health officials.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday it has confirmed 138 cases of E. Coli in 25 states, with the most recent one occurring on December 1.
So far, 72 people have been hospitalized due to the outbreak. Five of those cases happened in Maryland.
Health officials said consumers should continue avoiding romaine lettuce from Salinas, California, where investigations have found a common grower.