BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The official start of winter isn’t until this weekend, but the Maryland Department of Health reports four people have already died this season due to the cold.
All four of the deaths occurred in the Baltimore area. They include a man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Baltimore, a man aged 65 or older in Baltimore County, a man between the ages of 45 and 64 in Carroll County and a man aged 65 or older in Anne Arundel County.
One of the men was presumed to be homeless, the health department said. The death in Anne Arundel County was the only new death reported this week.
