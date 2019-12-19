Comments
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — A California company is recalling nearly 22,000 pounds of catfish products sold in three states that was not re-inspected as it entered the country, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Thursday.
The fish products, imported from Thailand between October 21 and December 10, were sold in Maryland, California and New Jersey as 5.1-ounce pouches containing “THE SnakYard SALTED EGG FISH SKINS.”
The USDA said Thailand is not eligible to export ready-to-eat catfish to the U.S.
Anyone who purchased the products should throw them away or return them, officials said. So far, there are no reports of any illnesses due to eating them.