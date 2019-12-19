BALTIMORE (WJZ) — J. Crew is recalling more than 900 Crewcuts boy’s stone washed denim pants in the U.S., due to aspiration and choking hazards.
Small stones can be found in the pockets or waistband of the pants from the stone washing manufacturing process, posing aspiration or choking hazards to young children, according to the company.
J. Crew said the recall covers pants sold in sizes 2 and 3 from J. Crew and Crewcuts stores nationwide and online, that only includes pants that were made in Pakistan from July 2019 through October 2019. The pants cost $50.
The recalled pants model number is J8406. You can find it sewn into the side seam of the pants. The UPC code for the product is 099105125419 and 099105125420, located on the price tag attached to the pants.
No one has been injured.
Consumers should immediately take the recalled pants away from children and remove the stones from pockets or internal waistband opening to eliminate the hazard.
Consumers with questions may contact the company Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. at 800-562-0258.
