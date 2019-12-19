Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A mainstay of Fells Point is heading to the auction block.
Jimmy’s Restaurant at 801 South Broadway is set to be auctioned off at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 21.
The restaurant was the long-time home of WJZ’s “Manic Mondays” until Ron Matz’s retirement earlier this year.
The Last Manic Monday: Ron Matz To Retire After 30 Years With WJZ
A webpage for the auction lists the restaurant, furniture, fixtures and alcohol license as up for sale.
Online assessment records listed the property as valued at $1,120,600 in 2018.
In 2016, owner Nick Filipidis, whose family had owned and operated the restaurant for more than 70 years, sold it to the owner of Rudy’s Mediterranean Grill in Columbia. Online property records list the sale price at $1.15 million.