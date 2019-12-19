BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Next year marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, and Baltimore will mark the occasion with a huge celebration.
The Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show will return to Baltimore in 2020.
Two years ago, Fleet Week drew crowds in the hundreds of thousands, and next year’s festival promises to be even bigger.
“We’ve got the U.S. Navy coming in,” Chris Rowsom, Executive Director of Historic Ships Baltimore, said. “We’ve got flights with the Blue Angels, the festival in the Inner Harbor and in Fells Point and around the area.”
Those who attend Maryland Fleet Week can tour armed warships and participate in hands-on learning activities.
For many, the highlight of Maryland Fleet Week will be watching the awe-inspiring acrobatics of the Blue Angels.
“We are beyond thrilled and humbled to be here next September to represent the pride, precision and professionalism of the United States Navy Marine Corps,” Lt. Julius Bratton said.
All the events during Maryland Fleet Week and Air Show are free. The dates are September 9 through 14.