  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMWJZ News @ 4PM
    4:30 PMWJZ News @ 4:30PM
    5:00 PMWJZ News @ 5PM
    5:30 PMWJZ News @ 5:30PM
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Delegate Cheryl Glenn, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Resignation, Talkers

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s House speaker says a lawmaker who chaired the Baltimore City delegation has resigned.

Del. Cheryl Glenn was first elected in 2006. House Speaker Adrienne Jones says she received Glenn’s letter of resignation Wednesday night.

Glenn, a 68-year-old Democrat, also is a former chair of the Legislative Black Caucus of Maryland.

Glenn was a leading advocate for legalizing medical marijuana in Maryland. The state’s medical cannabis commission is named after her late mother, Natalie M. LaPrade.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply