BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was found fatally shot Thursday in northeast Baltimore.
Police responded to the 1200 block of East Belvedere Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a 50-year-old woman unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the body.
Medics were called to the location and pronounced the victim dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.