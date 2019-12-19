Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police have identified the 18-year-old shot in the head and killed in Hampden Wednesday night as Kahleel Boston.
Police are still hoping the public can help them find Boston’s killer.
Officers responded to the 1400 block of Union Avenue around 9:50 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found Boston suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
He was taken to an area hospital where he died.
Anyone with information is urged to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip-line at, 1-866-7-LOCKUP.