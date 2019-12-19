Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Annapolis police are investigating after a man became unconscious and was allegedly robbed Wednesday night.
Officers responded to Chinquapin Round Rd near Lincoln Dr in Annapolis for a reported robbery that took place from 8:50 p.m. to 11:50 p.m.
The man said he was walking in the area when he became unconscious for reasons unknown and woke up several hours later to a bump and cut on the back of his head.
He woke up several hours later to a bump and cut on the back of his head and his jewelry, wallet, vape device, cell phone and wireless headphones were stolen from him, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call 410-280-CLUE.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan