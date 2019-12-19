FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick Police are investigating after a man was found unresponsive Wednesday evening.
Officers responded to the unit block of Hillcrest Drive at 8:51 p.m. for reports of an injured man.
Bystanders on the scene said they provided CPR, but the man remained unresponsive.
He was identified as 58-year-old Richard Shelton and was taken to a local area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Crash reconstruction officers responded to the scene to handle the investigation.
Shelton suffered from injuries that suggest he may have been struck by a vehicle, police said.
Officers are investigating this as a possible hit-and-run vehicle accident and are asking for the public’s assistance with providing information.
If you were in the Hillcrest Drive area between 8:40 and 8:51 p.m. and may have seen something, please contact A/Cpl. Sara Evans at 240-344-6948 or the Frederick Police Department.
More information will be released as the investigation continues.
