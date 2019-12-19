UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (WJZ) — A Prince George’s County Police officer was found guilty Thursday of second-degree sex offense.
Lieutenant Richard Tallant, 46, is facing up to 46 years in prison after a Prince Goerge’s County jury found him guilty following a three-day trial.
On February 10, 2017, several officers were socializing in the parking lot of the Fraternal Order of Police. Since the FOP was closed, the victim went into the woods to relieve herself.
A short time later, Tallant went after her, tackled her to the ground, used his body to pin her down and sexually assaulted her. The assault was interrupted by two other officers.
After a separate investigation by the State’s Attorney’s Public Integrity Unit, the case was presented to the grand jury, where Tallant was indicted.