ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — A 55-year-old Harford County man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly crashing into an Aberdeen police car while driving drunk, the police department said Thursday.
Ralph Green, of Belcamp, was charged with DUI/DWI related offenses, reckless driving and negligent driving. He was also charged under Maryland’s Move Over law.
WATCH: Alleged Drunk Driver Hits Aberdeen Police Car
Police said two of their officers were stopped on the shoulder of Route 40 near Route 7 around 10:50 p.m. for a traffic stop when Green sideswiped their patrol car in a 2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee.
Sgt. Timothy Helf was in the front passenger seat and Cpl. James Bodine was getting into the driver’s seat when the crash occurred. Bodine had to jump onto the car’s rocker panel to avoid being hit, police said.
Neither officer was hurt.