  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
By Sean Streicher
Filed Under:Baltimore, Lamar Jackson, NFL gear, pop-up shop, Ravens


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are opening a pop-up shop Thursday for fans to get some last-minute holiday shopping done.

Although the doors opened at 9 a.m., Ravens fans were already lined up, some hoping to snag a coveted Lamar Jackson jersey.

A team spokesperson told WJZ Wednesday a “limited amount” of the star quarterback’s jerseys will be available when the Ravens’ pop-up store opens Thursday morning.

The spokesperson did not know how many jerseys or what sizes will be available.

When the doors opened, fans rushed to where the Jackson jerseys were hanging.

Fans have been clamoring to get their hands on Jackson merchandise as he continues to rack up records and awards, including being named to the Pro Bowl team.

The store opens at 9 a.m. Thursday at The Shops at Canton Crossing and will be open through December 28.

Sean Streicher

Comments

Leave a Reply