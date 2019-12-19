BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens are opening a pop-up shop Thursday for fans to get some last-minute holiday shopping done.
Although the doors opened at 9 a.m., Ravens fans were already lined up, some hoping to snag a coveted Lamar Jackson jersey.
The line is growing at the official @Ravens Pop-Up Shop in Canton pic.twitter.com/KJkjnnqm7K
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) December 19, 2019
A team spokesperson told WJZ Wednesday a “limited amount” of the star quarterback’s jerseys will be available when the Ravens’ pop-up store opens Thursday morning.
The spokesperson did not know how many jerseys or what sizes will be available.
When the doors opened, fans rushed to where the Jackson jerseys were hanging.
The doors opened and everyone went straight for the @Lj_era8 jerseys pic.twitter.com/dporobjKbu
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) December 19, 2019
Fans have been clamoring to get their hands on Jackson merchandise as he continues to rack up records and awards, including being named to the Pro Bowl team.
Here’s a peak inside the @Ravens Pop-Up Shop pic.twitter.com/5DDDqzGXAU
— Sean Streicher (@SeanStreicher) December 19, 2019
The store opens at 9 a.m. Thursday at The Shops at Canton Crossing and will be open through December 28.