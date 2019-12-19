BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating two carjackings and three related crashes that happened Thursday morning on I-83 south between Timonium Road and Northern Parkway.
Although there were reports of a police pursuit, officials said there was no pursuit.
According to police, a man driving a Honda Civic was involved in a crash at I-83S at Timonium road around 8:30 a.m.
The driver of the Honda flagged down the driver of a Lexus and allegedly carjacked that driver.
The suspect then crashed the Lexus at I-83S at the Jones Falls Expressway and then carjacked the driver of a Toyota Corolla.
When the suspect crashed the Corolla at I-83S at Northern Parkway, police took him into custody.
One person suffered minor injuries.
No roads were closed because of the information.
Police will release more information as their investigation continues.