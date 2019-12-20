Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city police are investigating after two people were shot overnight in downtown Baltimore.
Officers responded to the unit block of South Eutaw Street around 1:43 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found evidence of a shooting, but no victims.
A short time later, a 25-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman walked into a local hospital, suffering from gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call detectives at (410) 396-2411 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.