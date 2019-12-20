



Prince George’s County police charged 4 people in the fatal stabbing of 19-year-old Erick Ruiz Reyes that took place in November in Oxon Hill.

Police charged the following suspects for the murder of Erick Ruiz Reyes:

Eliezer Solis, 15, of the 2800 block of Kernal Lane in Temple Hills

Jairo Rodriguez-Alvarado, 21, of the 2200 block of Alice Avenue in Oxon Hill

Jesus Lopez-Torres, 16, of the 5300 block of St. Barnabas Road in Temple Hills

Ziyon Hardy, 16, of the 4000 block of Carozza Court in Temple Hills.

Officers responded to a community center property in the 1100 block of Marcy Avenue on Nov. 18 around 2 p.m. for a reported stabbing. That’s where they found Reyes suffering from multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. A second person was reported injured in the assault.

The fatal stabbing stemmed from an ongoing dispute, police said.

The case is gang-related, police said, because three of the suspects are members of a gang. However, the murder was not motivated by their gang affiliations, police said.

Both victims are not members of a gang.

All four suspects are charged as adults with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and related charges.

They are in the custody of the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections and held without bond.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-516-2512.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan