



Baltimore Police have announced a pilot program from the surveillance plane to help deter and solve crimes in the city.

Police Commissioner Michael Harrison made the announcement Friday during a press conference.

Harrison is planning to hold public hearings on the planes. The program is slated to begin in May 2020.

The pilot program will last for about six months and will be limited in scope.

It will not be used for real-time active surveillance.

City solicitor Andre Davis said Baltimore’s law department is not concerned about violating any privacy concerns with the plane, but Harrison said he was aware of previous citizen concerns.

The planes will only be used for the most serious crimes and there will be a team auditing to make sure parameters are followed.

It will also not be funded by taxpayer dollars.

There could be more than one plane used during the pilot program.

“I fully support Commissioner Michael Harrison as he explores additional resources to aid the Baltimore Police Department in its efforts to reduce crime in our city,” said Mayor Jack Young. “At my direction, Commissioner Harrison consulted with the Department of Justice prior to moving forward with an exploratory phase. Any efforts we pursue have to comply with our federal Consent Decree. Reducing crime, most importantly violent crime, remains a top priority of mine. The process the Commissioner has outlined is transparent and includes necessary community engagement and auditing functions.”

But Council President Brandon Scott said he does not believe the program will help solve crimes. In part, he said:

Gun violence is out of control in our city and we are all looking for solutions that can save lives. This is why our city needs a comprehensive, coordinated approach to public safety.

Sadly, the City of Baltimore does not have one. When you don’t have a plan, you reach for boxing rings. You hope for cold weather. You say you’ll put a surveillance plane up in the sky that does not work.

We need solutions that work, and Commissioner Harrison has told the City Council multiple times this year, as recently as October, that there is no evidence the surveillance plane is an effective crime-fighting tool. BPD recently testified that, in the time the surveillance plane was secretly used in Baltimore, it yielded zero pieces of evidence that could be used to fight crime.

Mayor candidate and former Baltimore city spokesman T.J. Smith said he’s happy a decision has been made, but that it doesn’t help the more than 330 homicide victims this year.

“There have been 85 murders in the past three months and this year alone, there have been over 1,000 robberies and carjackings. This decision feels like that fierce urgency of now that we all expect from leadership,” Smith said in part. “It should’ve existed back in October, but the decision paralysis in City Hall has crippled us from thinking outside of the box and using technology that could help Baltimore become a safer city.”

