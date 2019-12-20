Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a man was shot in southwest Baltimore on Friday afternoon.
Police were called to the 2600 block of Wilkens Avenue just before 1:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the groin and hip.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where he is listed in stable condition.
Southwest District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stopper at 1-866-7Lockup.