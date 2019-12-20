BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after two separate shootings within 10 minutes apart of each other Friday night.
Police were called to the 300 block of Pulaski Highway around 8:47 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 23-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the leg.
The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Police were also called to the 1700 block of East Northern Parkway around 8:39 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 21-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the groin.
The victim was taken to an area hospital where his condition is unknown.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.