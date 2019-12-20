HAMPSTEAD, Md. (WJZ) — Two adults and one child were injured Friday after a school bus collided with a U-Haul truck in Carroll County.
State Police responded to Maryland Route 482 at Brilhart Road in Hampstead around 3:30 p.m. regarding a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 For U-Haul truck was stopped on the right shoulder of the road when a 2017 Thompson School bus operated by F&S Bus Services and contracted by Carroll County Public Schools attempted to pass the vehicle.
As the bus attempted to pass, the U-Haul truck made a left turn in front of the school bus.
Two adults and one child were taken to an area hospital for injuries sustained in the collision.
Maryland Route 482 was closed for about two hours for the investigation.