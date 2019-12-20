



A 30-year-old Maryland teacher is charged with a misdemeanor after she allegedly asked a high school student for ADHD medication.

Elizabeth Day, who is married to Salisbury Mayor Jake Day, is a physical education teacher at James M. Bennett High School, turned herself into the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office Friday.

According to The Salisbury Times, Day asked her student to get her the medication through texts and Snapchat messages.

A Dec. 9 Child Protective Services report alleges the solicitation.

She was charged with one count of attempted possession of a controlled dangerous substance – not marijuana, and one count of contributing to the condition of a child, according to WBOC.

Her lawyer John Phoebus, issued the following statement, according to WBOC.

“Mrs. Day is committed to her family, her children, and the Salisbury community. While she is cooperating with the investigation, she is presumed innocent of these charges,” Phoebus said. “We intend to litigate this matter only in the courts and we will have no further statements concerning these charges until her trial in February.”

He described the charges as “relatively minor in nature.” and said his client has never been in trouble before.

Day was released on her own recognizance. Her trial is scheduled for Feb. 3.

She has also been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

“Wicomico County Public Schools is working in full cooperation with the legal system in this matter. Our first priority is always the safety and well-being of our students and staff,” Wicomico County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Donna Hanlin said. “As this is an ongoing investigation, Wicomico County Public Schools cannot provide any additional information.”