



Legend, a 5-month-old puppy, is looking for a place to lay his head this Christmas.

The puppy was rescued by the Maryland SPCA, when he was 3-months-old and suffering from a fracture that spiraled around the bone in his leg.

Legend was just an innocent puppy struggling to walk when the Maryland SPCA called on their partners, Skylos Sports Medicine, to determine if Legend needed to be transported for a leg amputation or repair surgery.

Skylos decided to perform an incredible surgery that realigned the bone and allowed him to be brought back to the MD SPCA where he could recover.

During this time, he continued to be taken back to Skylos Sports Medicine for routine check-ups as well as spent time recovering in foster care.

With the help of his foster moms, Legend met other pups and learned a ton of new tricks throughout his recovery journey.

“He still managed to be the happy puppy we knew and loved,” the SPCA said on Facebook.

Luckily for Legend, he had a speedy recovery and his leg healed quickly.

The MD SPCA is looking for a family that promises to take good care of Legend. He’s good with other dogs and children.

“He’s such a well-behaved little boy that literally loves everyone! As soon as he meets you, he’ll give you some tail wags, kisses, and body wiggles,” the SPCA said.

If you’re interested in adopting 5-month-old Legend, be sure to visit the MD SPCA located at 3300 Falls Road.

Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan