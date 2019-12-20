BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The U.S. Department of Labor released data that Maryland has gained 32,000 jobs since 2015, which is the strongest stretch in employment growth since 2010.
“Our state has gone from losing 100,000 jobs to gaining more than 140,000 jobs, more businesses are open and more people are working than ever before in Maryland history, and we have had one of the biggest economic turnarounds in America,” said Governor Larry Hogan.
Maryland added more than 9,800 jobs in November.
The unemployment rate for the state remains the same at 3.6 percent, which is the lowest since March 2008, the data shows.
The professional and business services sector had the most growth with about 4,700 jobs added.
Job sectors that decreased in Maryland include financial activities, manufacturing, and information.
“Thanks to the Hogan administration’s dedication to putting more Marylanders back to work, the state’s unemployment rate has decreased from 5.4% in 2015 to 3.6% in 2019,” said Maryland Department of Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson. “Employers are benefiting from the lowest unemployment insurance tax rate possible because of our strong economy, allowing them to create new jobs and opportunities for Maryland’s workforce.”
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan