TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland gas prices haven’t changed much in the last week, as many residents get ready to hit the roads for the year-end holidays.
Most areas in Maryland are seeing prices within a few pennies of just one month ago. AAA forecasts that motorists can expect gas prices to edge cheaper in the coming weeks as regional refinery rates and gasoline stocks increase throughout the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast region.
The gas price average in Maryland today is $2.45, which is up one cent in the last week, down two cents from last month, and up 16 cents from this date last year.
Friday’s national gas price average is $2.55, down respectively a penny in the last week and four cents in the last month, but up 19 cents from this time last year.