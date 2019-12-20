Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Although it feels a little warmer now than it has in the last couple of days, bone-chilling temperatures are expected overnight and into the morning.
Winds out of the north are pulling in dry, rather chilly air. Overnight temperatures will drop into the teens and low-20’s- setting up for a cold morning.
By Sunday, however, temperatures will be in the high-40’s followed by the low-50’s for most of the week.
