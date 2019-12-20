CLINTON, Md. (WJZ) — Prince George’s County police arrested two men in connection with multiple alleged porch package thefts at three homes and possibly more in Clinton that took place in mid December.
Officers identified and arrested 20-year-old Joseph Brooks and 22-year-old Aaron Dates linked to multiple package thefts in Clinton.
Brooks and Dates are charged in connection with package thefts at three homes in the area between Lucky Lure Drive and Fishing Creek Way on December 15 and December 16.
Detectives believe they were operating in neighborhoods near Brooks’ home, police said.
Police found the two men driving a Dodge Durango and arrested them during a traffic stop.
Officers recovered multiple items belonging to the victims and additional items they believe belong to additional package theft victims in the Clinton area, police said.
If you believe you are among those victims, please call detectives at 301-868-8773.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan