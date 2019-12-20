LAUREL, Md. (AP) — A police officer in Maryland risked his own safety to rescue a woman perched in a tree in the middle of the night.

Laurel police were called around 3 a.m. Thursday morning to help the woman get down from a thin branch, according to a press release from the department.

The woman was drifting in and out of consciousness and having trouble hanging on to the tree, police said. Photos posted by the department show a mattress on the ground in case the woman fell as officers tried to talk her down.

Private First Class Erik Eagle eventually climbed the tree and grabbed the woman to prevent her from falling, the release says.

Private First Class James Bright had called the Laurel Volunteer Fire Department for a bucket to assist in the rescue, police said.

Bright used the bucket to rise up to the woman while she was in the tree, according to police. The officers then worked together to bring the woman down to the ground.

“I am very proud of the actions of these officers and thankful they were able to lead this incident to a positive outcome,” Police

Chief Russ Hamill said in the release.

The woman was taken to a hospital for further care, the release states. Her condition hasn’t been released.

