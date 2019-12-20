ROSSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police have charged a suspect in the death of a man killed in a stabbing in Baltimore County on Thursday.
Carlos Alexander Chavez-Alvarez, 37, was charged with first-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Baltimore County Detention Center pending a bail review hearing scheduled for Monday.
According to Baltimore County Police, officers responded to the unit block of Capella Court in Fontana Village around 6:32 a.m. for a report of a stabbing.
When officers arrived they found a man lying in the parking lot. He was taken to Franklin Square Hospital where he died.
Officers learned that Chavez-Alvarez confronted the victim, identified as 32-year-old Denys Javie Hernandez-Martinez, over a previous dispute. Chavez-Alvarez cut and stabbed the victim, then fled the scene.
He was arrested by Baltimore County Police Homicide Detectives around 3 p.m. on Thursday.