Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 35-year-old Baltimore man was charged after officers seized a large amount of marijuana, cash and three firearms from him, police said.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of E. Hoffman Street on Dec. 19 to investigate a narcotics complaint.
After an investigation, police seized 17.5 pounds of marijuana, three loaded semi-automatic handguns, three scales, $1,377 in cash and two vehicles.
Sherman Johnson of the 1700 block of E. 33rd Street, who is prohibited from possessing a firearm, was charged with narcotics and various firearms violations.
Johnson is waiting to see a court commissioner.