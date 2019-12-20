Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — If you’re leaving home to celebrate the holidays, your patience might be tested at airports this holiday travel season.
TSA estimated 42 million passengers to fly this holiday season.
Data shows that this is nearly a four percent increase compared to last year.
During this busy time of year, more travelers could mean delays in getting through airport security.
To help ease the process, avoid wrapping gifts and make sure to place your holiday alcohol in your checked bag, officials said.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan