BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Whole Foods Market is recalling their 365 Everyday Value brand’s Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes and Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes in the U.S., due to undeclared milk or coconut on the package label.
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk or coconut run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product, Whole Foods Market said.
The recall covers the affected products sold at Whole Foods Market stores nationwide and that all affected product have been removed from store shelves.
Whole Foods Market’s Dark Chocolate Peppermint Sandwich Cremes can be identified by the UPC 9948247605 and best by dates through May 1, 2020.
The Dark Chocolate Caramel Sea Salt Sandwich Cremes can be identified by the UPC 9948247606 and best by dates through May 9, 2020.
Two allergic reactions have been reported.
Customers who purchased these products at Whole Foods Market can bring a valid receipt into stores for a full refund.
Consumers with additional questions should call Whole Foods Market at 1-844-936-8255 from 7:00 a.m. and 10:00 p.m. CST Monday through Friday and from 8:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. CST Saturday through Sunday.
Written By WJZ Apprentice Ju’waun Morgan