BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Craving desserts?
Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert spots in Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.
Baltimore-area consumers tend to spend more in December at food and beverage shops than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of customer relationship management software and business insights for small businesses. Daily spending at Baltimore-area food and beverage shops rose to $108,964 for the metro area in December of last year, 10% higher than the average for the rest of the year.
1. Pitango Gelato
Topping the list is a location of the Pitango Gelato chain. Located at 802 S. Broadway in Fells Point, it is the highest-rated dessert spot in Baltimore, boasting 4.5 stars out of 660 reviews on Yelp.
2. Harmony Bakery
Next up is Hampden’s Harmony Bakery, situated at 3446 Chestnut Ave. With five stars out of 145 reviews on Yelp, it has proven to be a local favorite.
3. Sacré Sucré
Fells Point’s Sacré Sucré, located at 2001 Fleet St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery five stars out of 84 reviews.
