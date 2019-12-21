Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winter solstice is upon us, marking the first day of astronomical winter, the shortest day of the year and the longest night.
That said, winter officially arrives Saturday, December 21, at 11:19 p.m.
The winter solstice occurs when Earth’s Northern Hemisphere is tilted farthest from the sun, bringing about the shortest daylight period and the lowest sun angle of the year.
However, temperatures are not following suit here in Baltimore. A warmup is on the way!
Higher pressure spinning to the south is pulling in some milder winds. Over the next seven days, temperatures will be in the high 40’s to low 50’s!
Temperatures are expected to hit 52 on Christmas Eve and 50 on Christmas Day!