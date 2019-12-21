Comments
BRUNSWICK, MD – A freight train carrying seven cars of grain derailed early Saturday morning in the area of Harpers Ferry, WV between Brunswick, MD.
CSX officials say the derailment happened around 2:30 a.m Saturday as the train was traveling eastbound. As a result of the derailment two of the seven cars fell into the Potomac River.
A representative for the company says all seven cars were empty and there were no hazardous materials involved that could be potentially harmful to the environment.
Crews are still on scene working swiftly and safely to clean up and restore the area
There were injuries reported. The cause of the derailment is under investigation.
