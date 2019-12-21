Menu
Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Baltimore Gameday Uncensored
Odds
NFL
News
Weather
Drone 13
Health
Manic Monday
Morning Edition
News
All News
Local News
Anne Arundel County
Baltimore City
Baltimore County
Carroll County
Harford County
Howard County
HealthWatch
Watch + Listen
Only CBS
Latest News
Lamar Jackson Could Make NFL History With Help Of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyler Murray
Jackson currently leads the Ravens in rushing with 1,103 yards on the ground.
Winter Solstice: Shortest Day, Longest Night Of The Year
The winter solstice is upon us, marking the first day of astronomical winter, the shortest day of the year and the longest night.
Videos
News
Video
All Videos
News
Weather
Drone 13
Health
Manic Monday
Morning Edition
WJZ On Demand Video
News
Weather
Sports
All Sports
Latest
Ravens
Orioles
Maryland
Local NCAA
Baltimore Gameday Uncensored
Odds
NFL
Featured Sports
McGusty's Career-High 28 Leads Miami Past Coppin St. 91-60
Miami junior guard Kameron McGusty scored 22 of his career-high 28 points in the second half to lead the Miami Hurricanes to a wire-to-wire 91-60 victory over Coppin State Saturday afternoon at the Watsco Center.
Fobbs Scores 24 To Lead Towson Past Tulane 86-82 In OT
Brian Fobbs knocked down 24 points with 12 rebounds, his third career double-double, and made 5 of 6 free throws in the final 20 seconds as Towson narrowly beat Tulane 86-82 in overtime on Saturday.
Lamar Jackson Could Make NFL History With Help Of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyler Murray
Jackson currently leads the Ravens in rushing with 1,103 yards on the ground.
Ravens-Browns Preview: Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Look To Clinch Home Field
The Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson look to clinch the AFC's top seed against the Cleveland Browns, the last team to beat them.
Weather
Weather Links
Weather Maps
Maryland School Closings
Weather Blog
Latest Videos
WJZ News Saturday Forecast
Meteorologist Meg McNamara has a look at your weekend forecast.
8 hours ago
Chelsea Ingram Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
Chelsea Ingram Has An Updated Look At Your Forecast
19 hours ago
Weather Stories
Winter Solstice: Shortest Day, Longest Night Of The Year
The winter solstice is upon us, marking the first day of astronomical winter, the shortest day of the year and the longest night.
Bone-Chilling Cold Overnight Before Gradual Warmup
Although it feels a little warmer now than it has in the last couple of days, bone-chilling temperatures are expected overnight and into the morning.
Best Of
Latest Headlines
Check Out The 5 Best Inexpensive Bars In Baltimore
Looking to try the best bars in town?
'It's Crazy': Bethlehem, Md. Post Office Handles Influx Of Mail For Holiday Season
One Maryland post office has been especially busy this time of year because of its name.
Baltimore Ranked 30th-Best Place For Christmas Celebrations
Baltimoreans know how to deck the halls for a holly jolly Christmas, according to a new ranking from WalletHub.
'You've Got To Give Back' | Second-Annual 'Shrimp And Gifts' Brings Holiday Cheer To Dozens Of Area Kids
Seventy-five area kids took part in the second-annual "Shrimp and Gifts" event thanks to Jimmy's Famous Seafood, the Ed Reed Foundation and WJZ.
Local Companies Help Middle River Family Get Wheelchair-Accessible Van
A Baltimore County family has dealt with everything life has thrown at them. After seeing their story on WJZ, a local woman decided she needed to do something to get them what they needed most.
Here Are The Freshest New Businesses To Open In Baltimore
Itching to get to know the freshest new spots in Baltimore?
Contests & More
Station Info
Advertise
WJZ 13
Travel
TSA Expects 42M Passengers To Travel For The Holiday Season
If you're leaving home to celebrate the holidays, your patience might be tested at airports this holiday travel season.
Frontier Adds Non-Stop Flights From BWI To Miami, Puerto Rico
Frontier Airlines is adding non-stop service from Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to three new markets next year, the airline announced Wednesday.
Contests
2019 Rudolph The Musical Ticket Contest
Enter to win four tickets to Rudolph The Musical.
How To Register For A Mammogram If You Missed The Mammothon
One in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime, but mammograms can find cancer early, when it is most treatable.
More
CBS Entertainment
WJZ 13
On Air
On Air
Schedule:
5:15 PM
College Basketball
8:00 PM
Young Sheldon
8:30 PM
The Unicorn
9:00 PM
Carol's Second Act
9:30 PM
Bob Hearts Abishola
View All Programs
It’s Academic | December 21, 2019
December 21, 2019 at 4:18 pm
Filed Under:
It's Academic
Severna: 420
Aberdeen: 410
Patterson: 365
Comments
Leave a Reply
Cancel reply