CLEVELAND, Oh. (WJZ) — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has the chance to set yet another record this season, but he will need some help from Kyler Murray and Ryan Fitzpatrick.
That’s right. If Jackson, Murray and Fitzpatrick all lead their team in rushing, it will be the first time in NFL history that three quarterbacks have accomplished the feat in the same season.
Jackson currently leads the Ravens in rushing with 1,103 yards on the ground. He is averaging 78.8 yards per game. Mark Ingram II is second behind Jackson with 963 yards rushing.
In Miami, Fitzpatrick leads the Dolphins in rushing this season with just 219 yards. The Dolphins second-leading rusher, Kalen Ballage, is out for the season and won’t be catching Fitzpatrick. Patrick Laird, however, has 130 rushing yards and could pass Fitzpatrick.
In Arizona, Murray leads the Cardinals with 504 yards which put him ahead of the team’s second-leading rushing, Kenyan Drake. Drake has 417 yards on the ground this year.
Each team still has two weeks left to go this season. The Ravens can clinch the AFC with a win in Cleveland against the Browns on Sunday.