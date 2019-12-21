  • WJZ 13On Air

MIDDLE RIVER, Md. (WJZ)   Baltimore County Police are investigating a stabbing that took place just after midnight Saturday outside of a Middle River nightclub.

Police say they were called to Excape Nightclub located in the 10000 block of Pulaski Highway around 12:15 a.m. When they arrived, they found one victim suffering from stab wounds.

A man was transported to Johns Hopkins Bayview where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators believe the man was stabbed during a fight at the location.

Police say the suspects fled the scene prior to the arrival of officers and first responders.

Homicide detectives are investigating the details surrounding this event and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-307-2020.

