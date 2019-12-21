Comments
BALTIMORE – Baltimore City Police are investigating two separate shootings that left a man and woman injured.
Officers were called to the 600 block of Glenwood Avenue around 12:46 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
When they arrived they found a 20-year-old man suffering from a gunshot to the body.
A few hours later in Southwest Baltimore, police found a 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the ankle in the 2400 block of Frederick Avenue.
Both victims were treated at area hospitals where they are expected to survive.
If you have any information on either shooting please call 410-396-2488 or contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook</em