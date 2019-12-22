Filed Under:Altura Court, Apartment Fire, Baltimore, Baltimore County Fire Department, Baltimore News, Fire, Local TV, Talkers

PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One person sustained life-threatening injuries Sunday after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Baltimore County.

Baltimore County firefighters responded to the unit block of Altura Court shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a report of smoke showing from a three-story apartment.

Firefighters say that one person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the cause of this fire is still ongoing.

