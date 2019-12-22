Comments
PARKVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — One person sustained life-threatening injuries Sunday after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Baltimore County.
Baltimore County firefighters responded to the unit block of Altura Court shortly after 4:30 p.m. for a report of smoke showing from a three-story apartment.
Update: Apartment Fire// Unit block of Altura Ct. // one person being transported to hospital with life threatening injuries. Crews on scene now have the fire extinguished. ^MJ
— Baltimore County Fire Department (@BaltCoFire) December 22, 2019
Firefighters say that one person was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The investigation into the cause of this fire is still ongoing.