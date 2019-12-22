BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police in Baltimore are investigating after an overnight shooting left seven people injured.
Police were called to the 200 block of Park Avenue shortly after 2 a.m. on Sunday for a report of a shooting.
When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to the shoulder and hip, an 18-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs, a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm and a 17-year-old suffering from gunshot wounds to the back and leg.
Police said officers were still at the scene when they were told a 22-year-old man and another 17-year-old walked into area hospitals for treatment for gunshot wounds.
Police said a seventh victim arrived at a hospital shortly after 7:30 a.m. for treatment for a gunshot wound.
Central District Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.